Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

