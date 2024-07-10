Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 40,001 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,001 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 700,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

