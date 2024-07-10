Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $906,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,157 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $4,195,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,585. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

