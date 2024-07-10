Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. 3,078,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,727. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

