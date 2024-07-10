Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 108,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Veris Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,528 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 1,983.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 507,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 482,764 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after buying an additional 978,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

In related news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VRE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -24.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.