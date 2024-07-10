Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,502,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,773,734. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

