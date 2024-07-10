Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.6 %
EIC stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.