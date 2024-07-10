Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.6 %

EIC stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

About Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.