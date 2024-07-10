E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Down 4.3%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 318,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,927,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
E2open Parent Trading Down 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. The firm had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. On average, analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
