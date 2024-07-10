Dymension 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.31 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Dymension has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $278.98 million and $43.31 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,783,446 coins and its circulating supply is 189,815,434 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,697,658 with 189,715,599 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.26094428 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $74,625,980.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

