DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KSM remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

