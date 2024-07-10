Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BROS traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. 2,667,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,502. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

