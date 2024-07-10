Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.06) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,199.17 ($15.36).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNLM
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group
In other news, insider Ajay Kavan acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,012 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £25,006.52 ($32,030.90). 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.