Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DNLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,410 ($18.06) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,199.17 ($15.36).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,105 ($14.15) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,060.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,079.16. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 959 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.11). The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,513.70, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49.

In other news, insider Ajay Kavan acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,012 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £25,006.52 ($32,030.90). 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.