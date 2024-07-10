Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.83

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.83 and last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 840675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $99,862,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.