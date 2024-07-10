DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocGo by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 396,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DocGo during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DocGo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocGo by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DCGO opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

