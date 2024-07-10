DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 798,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 698,111 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $8.31.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

