DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 798,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 698,111 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $8.31.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
