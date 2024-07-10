Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells C$367,500.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

CVE DSV traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

About Discovery Silver

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.