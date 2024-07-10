Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Sells C$367,500.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$367,500.00.
Discovery Silver Price Performance
CVE DSV traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.16.
About Discovery Silver
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Discovery Silver
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- This Tech Stock Can Set a Multiyear High with AI-Powered Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.