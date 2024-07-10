Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up to $124.85

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.85, but opened at $130.00. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $128.50, with a volume of 197,994 shares traded.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

