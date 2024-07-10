Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.15

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.15 and last traded at $154.23, with a volume of 49437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after acquiring an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

