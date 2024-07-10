Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $209.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.15. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.