Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Lavanya Chandrashekar Purchases 6 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.79) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($190.75).

Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %

LON DGE traded up GBX 24.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,502.50 ($32.05). 3,282,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,649 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,785.64. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($44.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,726.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.47) to GBX 3,640 ($46.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,028 ($38.79).

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.