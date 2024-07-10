Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.20

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 9607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$330.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.69.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$231.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4669388 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. Also, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740. 51.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

