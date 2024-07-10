Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 550

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.
PageGroup Price Performance
Shares of LON:PAGE remained flat at GBX 405.80 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,011. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 502.50 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,690.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.
About PageGroup
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Tech Stock Can Set a Multiyear High with AI-Powered Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.