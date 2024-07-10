Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 550

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:PAGE remained flat at GBX 405.80 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,011. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 502.50 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,690.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

