Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 3.6%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. 198,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,178,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,812 shares of company stock worth $740,745 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 3,140,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

