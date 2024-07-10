Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) PT Lowered to GBX 95

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
Deltic Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON DELT traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 2,306,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,916. The company has a market cap of £10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.14. Deltic Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 30.42.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
