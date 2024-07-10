Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) PT Lowered to GBX 95

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON DELT traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11.25 ($0.14). 2,306,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,916. The company has a market cap of £10.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.14. Deltic Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 30.42.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Deltic Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.