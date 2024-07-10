Decred Price Reaches $13.40 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Decred has a market cap of $216.89 million and $1.40 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.40 or 0.00023191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00082743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010318 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,180,320 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

