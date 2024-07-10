Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 169.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $36,453.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,818,085.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,830. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,807,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

