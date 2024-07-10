CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Price Performance
NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.91 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
