CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $3.91 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment comprises about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

