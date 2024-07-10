Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,535. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Culp Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE CULP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,425. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

