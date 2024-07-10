crvUSD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.79 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.18 million and $20.79 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99587298 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $16,733,654.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

