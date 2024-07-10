CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $379.79 and last traded at $385.88. Approximately 1,306,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,114,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.68.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.89, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

