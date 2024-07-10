Covestro (ETR:1COV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.66

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.66 ($60.50) and last traded at €54.64 ($59.39), with a volume of 619562 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.32 ($60.13).
Covestro Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.
About Covestro
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
