Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE COTY remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 538,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

