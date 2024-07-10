Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Trading Down 0.5%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $877.66 and last traded at $881.68. Approximately 430,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,951,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $885.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $392.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $822.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $750.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

