Cosmos Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $105.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00010441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

