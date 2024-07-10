Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

