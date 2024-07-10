Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

KNX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,439. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

