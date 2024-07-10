Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 195,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 452,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $1,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,551.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,334 shares of company stock worth $2,706,152 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. 1,132,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,604. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

