Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $1.62 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.72. 650,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,837. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.62.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.17.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

