Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:GLW traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,259,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

