Contrasting Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) and Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)

Avenir Wellness Solutions and Allarity Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Avenir Wellness Solutions has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allarity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and Allarity Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenir Wellness Solutions $4.90 million 1.75 -$25.51 million N/A N/A Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Allarity Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avenir Wellness Solutions.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avenir Wellness Solutions and Allarity Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Allarity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Avenir Wellness Solutions and Allarity Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenir Wellness Solutions -477.70% -621.61% -65.32% Allarity Therapeutics N/A N/A -96.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Allarity Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in October 2022. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Detsamma Investments Pty. Ltd. to develop Deflexifol for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

