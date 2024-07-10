Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

