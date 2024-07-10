Conflux Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.58 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $593.12 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,020.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.45 or 0.00571091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00112588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00035552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00267418 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00038596 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,019,370,036 coins and its circulating supply is 4,231,863,150 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

