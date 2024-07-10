Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 3,010,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,397,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Confluent Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

