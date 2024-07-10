Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Target by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Target by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

