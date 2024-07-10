Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 953,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

RSPN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. 66,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

