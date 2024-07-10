Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $245.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,427. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.67 and a 200 day moving average of $277.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

