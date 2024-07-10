Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $237.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

