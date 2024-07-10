Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,079 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3,185.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:UJUL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,008 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

