Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 2,438 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned about 0.14% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 403,808 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,602.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 177,245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 937.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,338,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. 41,306 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

