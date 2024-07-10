Comparing Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 1 4 10 0 2.60 Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $57.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Quhuo.

This table compares Zillow Group and Quhuo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.95 billion 5.63 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -67.17 Quhuo $521.47 million 0.01 $470,000.00 N/A N/A

Quhuo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -7.93% -2.28% -1.55% Quhuo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Quhuo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Quhuo

(Get Free Report)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping. The company also offers ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, it engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.